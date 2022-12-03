River Dragons, Macburnie Hand Danbury First Regulation Loss

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons got 30 saves from Bailey MacBurnie and a pair of goals from Jacob Kelly as they handed the Danbury Hat Tricks their first regulation loss of the season by a 5-0 count on Saturday night.

MacBurnie made several key saves including a tremendous glove save on a point-blank power play chance in the second period to keep Danbury off the scoreboard when they pressured Columbus the most. The effort earned him his eighth win of the season and first star honors in the game.

Columbus opened the scoring just 2:22 into the first period with a power play goal from Thomas Aldridge, followed by a Josh Pietrantonio snipe from the left wing half wall, a wrist shot that beat Danbury goaltender Brian Wilson (35 saves) over the shoulder and rang in off the underside of the crossbar for a 2-0 first period lead.

Edgars Ozolinsh started the second period with a power play goal, followed by the first of Kelly's two goals to wrap the second period scoring. Kelly scored off his own rebound to ice the game in the third period for Columbus.

The River Dragons will now travel to Port Huron to take on the Prowlers next Friday and Saturday night. The next home game will be Friday, December 16th at 7:30 pm against the Elmira Mammoth. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center box office and online at TicketMaster.com.

