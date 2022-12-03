River Dragons Comeback Falls Short in Shootout Loss

December 3, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons' win streak was halted at ten games by the visiting Danbury Hat Tricks in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks led the game 3-0 after two periods of play before the River Dragons roared back to tie the game with three goals in the third period. Josh Pietrantonio started the comeback at 3:06 of the third period, tipping a Josh Labelle point shot past Hat Tricks goaltender Brian Wilson (48 saves, W).

Labelle then got in on the act with a power play point blast that beat Wilson at 8:33 to electrify the building and fire up the River Dragons fans.

From there, Columbus continued to pour it on but Wilson made save after save, and even received the help of his goal posts a few times. Finally, with goaltender Brendan Colgan (25 saves, L) on the bench for the extra attacker, Alex Storjohann finally pushed the puck through the legs of Wilson with just under six seconds remaining to tie the game at the end of regulation.

A scoreless overtime gave way to the shootout, where Danbury scored on two of its three chances while Jacob Kelly and Ricards Jelenskis were stopped by Wilson to give Danbury the extra point.

The same two teams go right back at it Saturday night at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Offie and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.