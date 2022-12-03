November 18th Postponed Game Has Been Rescheduled

The postponed game due to the weather on November 18th has now been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec 11th Puck drop is 7:00 pm. Any tickets that were purchased for the Nov. 18th game will be honored at this game. Be sure to come out and support your Wolves!!!

