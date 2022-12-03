Mammoth and Proudlock Fight off Sea Wolves

Elmira N.Y. - The Elmira Mammoth faced off with the Mississippi Sea Wolves at First Arena on Friday Night.

The first 11 minutes of the period was a feeling out process between both teams. Both teams had chances but Ian Wallace and Thomas Proudlock did their job in their respective nets.

Stavros Soilis finally broke the scoring after Wallace was screened in front and Soilis sent it top shelf for his 2nd of the season. Yianni Liarakos and Christopher Maratea received assists on the goal.

The first period would end 1-0 after a hard fought period between both teams, it set up an intense next 40 minutes of hockey at First Arena.

To start the 2nd period it was more of the same between these two teams, behind the backs of their netminders it remained a 1-0 score for the majority of the period.

Then on the powerplay who else but Parker Moskal to give the Mammoth a two-goal margin. He went top shelf over Wallace for his league leading 14th goal of the season. Soilis recorded his first assist of the night and Liarakos had his 2nd of the night.

The 2nd period would end 2-0 in favor of the Elmira Mammoth with Mississippi leading in the shots column by 12.

The back and forth play between these two teams continued, for the first 14 minutes of the period.

The Sea Wolves finally got on the board with a loose puck out in front, Proudlock made the first 3 saves but Daniel McKitrick finally tapped on through his legs to make it 2-1.

After a flurry of penalties the Mammoth continued the pressure on Wallace. But Wallace continued to be up to the task, he would finish with 40 saves on the night.

The Mammoth would go on to win by a final score of 2-1, Thomas Proudlock had 36 saves on the night and was the first star for Elmira. The Sea Wolves losing streak reaches 8 games now and the Mammoth now have a 2 game win streak.

These two teams will square back up again tomorrow night at First Arena, puck drop is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

