River Dragons Get Costello Back Before Weekend Series with Delaware

February 17, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has added forward Chuck Costello to the roster ahead of this weekend's action against the Delaware Thunder.

Costello, 26, has appeared in three games with the River Dragons this season with one assist. Costello was acquired by Columbus in a trade for goaltender Bailey MacBurnie back in December. Costello scored six goals and seven points in 13 games with he Mississippi Sea Wolves.

To make room for Costello on the roster, the River Dragons waived forward Jake Cox. Cox scored four goals and totaled five points in 13 games for Columbus this season.

The River Dragons host the Delaware Thunder this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Columbus Civic Center. Friday and Saturday's games start at 7:30 pm while Sunday is slated for a 4:30 pm start. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office or online through TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.