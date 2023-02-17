FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps







DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Danbury Steals Game Away from Binghamton

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks stole a game under the nose of Binghamton on Friday Night. The Hat Tricks score twice in the final 2:15 of the game to skate away with all three points up for grabs.

A SELLOUT crowd gathered inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena to witness the final meeting of the regular season between the two heavyweights, the Danbury Hat Tricks and the Binghamton Black Bears.

The Hat Tricks had the early edge in shots, and the game's first power play. Danbury would not generate a ton of offense, only posting one shot on the man-advantage. Binghamton, on the other hand, generated a plethora of opportunities on their first power play of the night. Tyson Kirkby connected with Gavin Yates for a one-timer that gave Binghamton the lead, and only goal of the period. After one, Binghamton went to the room with a one-nothing lead.

The second period started with Binghamton on the offensive, but Brian Wilson and the Hat Tricks were able to weather the storm in the first five minutes. Daniel Amesbury scored off a slap-shot that kicked off the boards, and was redirected off the skate of Talor Joseph. At 9:52 of the second period, Danbury tied the game, and that would be the final goal of the middle frame.

Binghamton would carry 28 seconds of power play time into the third period. Danbury would kill off the initial infraction but take another penalty in the process. Mathieu Boislard scored his 5 th goal of the season on the power play giving Binghamton another one-goal lead. Danbury, late in the game would find the back of the net on the manadvantage thanks to John Macdonald, tying the game at 2-2.

Many people thought the game was headed for overtime, but those people would be proven wrong. Lucas DeBenedet redirected a shot with 4.5 seconds remaining. Danbury stole the game right from Binghamton's grasp.

Binghamton will hit the road tomorrow to take on Elmira at 6:30p.m. The Black Bears will return home next Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

PROWLERS SHUT OUT BY MOTOR CITY

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers were shut out by the Motor City Rockers 5-0 at McMorran Place on Feb. 17. Blake Scott made 34 saves in the victory.

After a Prowlers turnover, Derek Makimaa opened the scoring just under seven minutes into the first period. Scott Coash doubled the advantage later in the period on a shot from the boards that found its way in. Port Huron carried much of the play in the opening frame but found itself trailing by two.

Another Prowlers turnover led to Makimaa finding Cade Lambdin back door for an easy tap-in early in the second. Motor City continued the scoring in the third with two goals from Makimaa who completed the hat trick.

The shutout was Scott's first in the FPHL and the hat trick was Makimaa's first. They were named the second and first stars, respectively. Connor Inger and Brad Reitter added two assists apiece.

The Rockers move within one point of the Prowlers for third in the Continental division. They will host the rematch of tonight's game on Feb. 18 at 7:00 P.M. The game will be available on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

DELAWARE THUNDER at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS MANAGE ONLY SHOOTOUT POINT AGAINST THUNDER

Delaware Extends Win Streak to Three Games

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - A resilient effort from the Delaware Thunder resulted in 4-3 shootout win for the upstart visitors over the Columbus River Dragons on Friday night.

Columbus opened the scoring off an Austin Daae marker at 5:10 of the first period. Josh Pietrantonio extended the lead to 2-0 at :26 of the second period, but just 53 seconds later Delaware got on the board on Danila Milushkin's 13th goal of the season.

The River Dragons would again extend the lead to two goals when Jacob Kelly cashed in for his 32nd of the season at 14:00 of the second period, but just 39 seconds later Denis Gaforov netted his 20th of the season to make it 3-2 at intermission.

In the third, Houston Wilson tied the game with seven minutes left in regulation to force overtime and then a shootout. In the four-round affair, only Gaforov scored to give Delaware the win.

The same two teams play Saturday night at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 4:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

ELMIRA MAMMOTH at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Mammoth Bites the Wolves, 4-1

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves hosted their in-state rival the Elmira Mammoth on this Friday evening. This was the seventh meeting between the two teams with Watertown winning all but one of those matchups. Coming into the night, the Wolves held a slight 3-point advantage over the Mammoth for the third spot in the Empire division of the FPHL.

It would be a quiet period number one as both teams had several scoring opportunities, but starting goalkeepers Thomas Proudlock of the Mammoth, and Watertown starter Owen Liskiewicz were up to the challenge with both standing tall and denying all the shots they faced. Watertown out shot Elmira 16 to 15 for the first twenty minutes of play.

The scoreless streak would end at 6:41 of the second when Justin"Mo" Levac took a feed from behind from Tate Leeson, and easily slid the puck past LIskiewicz to give Elmira the early lead. Blake Cudmore also got credited with an assist. The lead didn't last long as just under a minute later, Parker Moskal lit the lamp at 7:35 to knot the game at 1 a piece. Assists on the goal went to Mathias Tellstrom and Elijah Wilson. Elmira jumped back into the lead at the 18:12 mark on a Tate Leeson goal, assisted by Mo Levac and Blake Cudmore. The period ended with Elmira up 2-1 over the Wolves, even though the Wolves out shot Elmira 18 to 10 for the frame.

Period number three would find Elmira's Nick Gullo extending the Mammoth lead to 3-1, assisted by Mo Levac and Stavros Soilos, at the 2:34 mark with a power play goal.Things would get chippy from that point, with both teams getting their share of penalties, slowing down the pace of the game. The Wolves ended up with a 6 on 4 power play with Liskiewicz going to the bench in favor of an extra skater, but it would be Elmira's Nick Gullo finding the empty net for his second goal of the period, in a shorthanded effort, extending the lead to 4-1.

Elmira scores the win while being outshot 50 to 35 for the game.

This would be Elmira's last trip to Watertown in the regular season this year. The teams will play Sunday afternoon in Elmira, then once again on April 12th, also in Elmira.

The Wolves are back in action on Saturday night as they once again host the Danbury Hat Tricks.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Yevdokimov Scores Four in Friday Loss

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS - Yaroslav Yevdokimov's Texas hat trick wasn't enough to lift the (9-25-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves to victory on Friday night, as the (26-8-2) Carolina Thunderbirds completed a 6-4 comeback win at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Yevdokimov scored three consecutive times in the first period at 3:09, 6:50 and 13:10. In that stretch, Yianni Liarakos and Jake Raleigh each recorded a pair of assists.

Staring at a 3-0 deficit, Jiri Pestuka netted Carolina's first goal of the night with two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

The fourth strike of the night for Yevdokimov made it 4-1 at 2:39 of the second period. After that, Carolina flipped the game with three straight goals between Tucker Firth, John Buttitta and Pestuka.

The Thunderbirds won the game in the third period when Tucker Firth blasted home a slapshot right off a draw. Pestuka went on to complete a hat trick of his own for the game's final goal and a 6-4 Carolina win.

Joe Sheppard played his fourth straight game in net for the Sea Wolves and the team led in shots 39-32 at the end of regulation. After entering in relief for starter Boris Babik, Thunderbirds goaltender Mario Cavaliere took the win in net with 29 saves across his 46:50 of playing time.

The Sea Wolves will look to prevent a three-game sweep over the Thunderbirds tomorrow, February 18. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

