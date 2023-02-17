Prowlers Trade for Leveille, Return Stoia from Loan

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired forward Chris Leveille from the Mississippi Sea Wolves in exchange for Justin Portillo and future considerations. In addition, defenseman Matt Stoia has returned on loan from the Macon Mayhem.

Leveille had nine points in his first four games with Mississippi at the start of the season. He's only played three more games since October and has spent most of the season with the Hamilton Steelers in Allan Cup Hockey. The 35-year-old has two previous stints in Port Huron including winning the 2016 Commissioner's Cup. Over his career, he has played 97 FPHL games, 222 SPHL games, 135 ECHL games and six AHL games.

Portillo was the captain of the now-defunct Vermilion County Bobcats and put up 10 points in 26 games. He was returned on loan prior to the deal.

Stoia played a game with the Prowlers in October before returning to the SPHL where he's spent most of the season. In 30 games with Macon between then and now, the Northville, Michigan native put up three points.

The team also released Sam Gagnon and Joe Noonan.

Stoia is expected to suit up this weekend when the Prowlers return to action against the Motor City Rockers on Feb. 17 at 7:05 P.M. Leveille will join the team at a later date. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

