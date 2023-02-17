Danbury Hat Tricks Visit Binghamton Black Bears at 7PM

Binghamton, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road for one of the most important games of the regular season against the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 7PM this evening.

Danbury enters the weekend with a 26-6-5 record, good for 77 points and first place in the FPHL's Empire Division, ahead of the Binghamton Black Bears' 25-8-2 record and 75 points.

This is the sixth and final matchup during the regular season between the Empire Division's top two teams. Danbury took the first three matchups, highlighted by a 5-4 overtime winner on October 29th with Dustin Jesseau scoring the overtime winner. Binghamton took both ends of a physical home-and-home series on January 21st and 27th. The series is split in Binghamton this year.

Puck drops at 7 PM in the Valley of Opportunity. The game will be broadcast on the Binghamton Black Bears' YouTube Channel.

Both Jr. Hat Tricks Home!

Danbury, CT- Both editions of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks take to the Danbury Arena Ice on Friday.

The NA3HL Jr. Hat Tricks skate first against the Long Beach Sharks at 1:30 PM. Tyler Noseworthy's squad looks to secure a spot in the Fraser Cup Playoffs.

The NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks skate next at 7PM against the defending Roberston Cup Champion New Jersey Titans. Princeton Commit Thomas Kieswetter made his Hat Tricks debut last weekend in Johnstown and stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Both games will be broadcast on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch has the call.

Entry to all NA3HL and NAHL games at the Danbury Ice Arena is complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

Treasure Contest in Danbury! February 24th!

Danbury, CT- On Friday, February 24th, fans will have the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card to the Hat Tricks game against the Port Huron Prowlers.

During the first intermission, the Hat Tricks will host an on-ice contest where one fan will win a $500 Visa gift card.

Participants must be at least 18-or-older and MUST pre-register to be eligible for the treasure hunt.

All registrants for the treasure hunt will receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family of all registrants.

