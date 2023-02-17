River Dragons Drop Shootout to Thunder 4-3

COLUMBUS, GA - A resilient effort from the Delaware Thunder resulted in 4-3 shootout win for the upstart visitors over the Columbus River Dragons on Friday night.

Columbus opened the scoring off an Austin Daae marker at 5:10 of the first period. Josh Pietrantonio extended the lead to 2-0 at :26 of the second period, but just 53 seconds later Delaware got on the board on Danila Milushkin's 13th goal of the season.

The River Dragons would again extend the lead to two goals when Jacob Kelly cashed in for his 32nd of the season at 14:00 of the second period, but just 39 seconds later Denis Gaforov netted his 20th of the season to make it 3-2 at intermission.

In the third, Houston Wilson tied the game with seven minutes left in regulation to force overtime and then a shootout. In the four-round affair, only Gaforov scored to give Delaware the win.

The same two teams play Saturday night at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 4:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

