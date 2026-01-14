Series Preview: Back in Action

Published on January 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







After a week off, the Port Huron Prowlers are back in action to put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Danbury Hat Tricks. The series will be the Hat Tricks' only visit to McMorran Place this season.

Before their extended break, Port Huron faced the Indiana Sentinels for three games in four nights to end 2025 and begin 2026. On New Year's Eve in Indiana, the Prowlers reached overtime for the first time this season. They got a five-on-three in the extra session and Matt Graham was the OT hero. Two nights later in Port Huron, the Prowlers trailed 3-1 heading into the third, but goals by Connor Bizal and Bobby Price sent them to another overtime where Nick Favaro got the winner. No bonus hockey was needed in the last game of the week as Port Huron struck three times on eight first-period shots to cruise to a 5-1 victory. The three wins guaranteed the Prowlers would stay in second in the Empire Division through their week off as they sit 18-11-0 with 52 points.

Danbury played last weekend, hosting a pair of bonkers games against the Watertown Wolves. In the third period of a back-and-forth game on Friday, Steven Klinck scored twice in 23 seconds to turn a 3-2 Hat Tricks lead into a 4-3 Wolves advantage. However, Jonny Ruiz tied the score with 19 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Eli Rivers got the winner in his Hat Tricks debut after being acquired from Pee Dee earlier that week. Danbury was looking good the next night after getting two goals in 11 seconds to open up a 3-1 lead in the second period but things fell apart. Watertown scored six unanswered in the middle frame and rode that to an 8-5 win to split the weekend behind Klinck's six-point night. The Hat Tricks have fallen to sixth in the Empire at 11-16-3 with 34 points.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 4-0)

Oct. 10 @ Danbury: Prowlers 3, Hat Tricks 1

Oct. 11 @ Danbury: Prowlers 4, Hat Tricks 0

Dec. 27 @ Danbury: Prowlers 4, Hat Tricks 2

Dec. 28 @ Danbury: Prowlers 4, Hat Tricks 1

LAST MEETING

This game got rescheduled from Friday to Sunday due to a snowstorm but it didn't affect Port Huron. Second-period goals by Vincent Dekumbis, Nick Favaro and Matt Graham opened up an insurmountable 3-0 lead. Bailey Huber controlled the game in net with 27 saves on 28 shots.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Reggie Millette (F) - All indications are that the Prowlers will get three players back from extended injury absences including Millette, who has been over a point-per-game in 16 contests this season. His return adds even more to an offense that has been getting contributions from all lines during the win streak.

Hat Tricks - Ricardo Gonzalez (G) - The other piece of the trade with Pee Dee, his debut didn't go to plan as he was pulled after allowing 5 goals on 15 shots in less than half the game. The former Motor City Rocker is very familiar with McMorran Place and will look for another opportunity to endear himself to his new club.

STAT CENTRAL

Reid Cooper (PHP) can take sole possession of third place on the Prowlers all-time win list if he gets one this weekend ... Last Friday, Jonny Ruiz (DHT) became the 5th player in FPHL history to score 200 goals ... The Prowlers have given up 1 goal per game on average against Danbury, their best mark against any opponent this season ... The Hat Tricks are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games, the second-worst current last 10 games stretch in the FPHL

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 16, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Jan. 17, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Friday night, the Prowlers will retire Dalton Jay's number 92 and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:40 ahead of the 6:45 P.M. ceremony. Saturday, the Prowlers will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Michigan. Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

Series Preview: Back in Action - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.