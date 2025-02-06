River Dragons Dropped at Athens

February 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Athens Rock Lobsters by a 6-3 count on Wednesday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Ryan Hunter led the River Dragons offense with a goal and two assists, while Justin MacDonald posted two assists. Scott Docherty (1-1-2) and Kyle Moore (1-0-1) also scored for Columbus.

The River Dragons are at home Friday at 7:35 and Saturday at 7:05 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Saturday night is Military Night, and it's the biggest night of the year for the River Dragons! Don't get shut out on tickets, get yours now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.