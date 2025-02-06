Before the Black Bears 2/8

February 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears once again see their cross-state rivals as the HC Venom come to town for the start of a two-week, three-game matchup. This will be a quick trip for the Venom as the two teams only battle once this week. The last time these two teams met was supposed to be a joyous occasion for the Venom as they opened up their new home arena. The Black Bears however, played spoilers and took the game by a final of 6-2. Goals from the Black Bears top defenseman, Dan Stone and Dakota Bohn, led the way, with help coming from Zac Sirota, Austin Thompson twice, and Emerson Emery's first professional goal. Jonas Leas and Connor Craig would get the Venom on the score sheet but it was not enough to stop Binghamton's barrage, ruining the opening of the McCann Ice Arena.

The Black Bears return home for an encore this weekend, after a dominant two-game sweep of the Columbus River Dragons. The first night saw the team score in bunches as three players recorded hat tricks in the affair. Don Olivieri, Kyle Stephan, and Gavin Yates were the three who combined for nine of the eleven Binghamton goals. Scott Ramaekers and Dakota Bohn each chipped in as Nolan Egbert was sensational making 23 saves in his twelfth win of the year. The next night the offense carried over as the Black Bears once again got goals from Bohn and Stephan. Josh Fletcher had a two-goal game, C.J. Stubbs got back in the goal column and Connor McAnanama was nearly perfect in a 5-1 victory. Binghamton took on one of the Continental's top teams and proved they are a force to be reckoned with. The Black Bears enter this matchup 31-4-1, good for first in the Empire Division with 89 points.

Saying last week was a tough one for the Venom would be an understatement. The first two nights saw them traveling to Danbury for clashes with the Hat Tricks. The Venom just could not keep the puck out of their net as they surrendered seventeen goals over the two nights. They did get goals on both nights from Dzianis Zaichyk, as well as a goal from Stavros Solis in his return to the lineup. Other than this however, there was not much to talk about for the Venom's trip to Connecticut. That Sunday the matchup shifted to Poughkeepsie and this game was much closer. Two goals from both Lester Brown and Danila Belova, as well as 45 saves from John Moriarty, gave the Venom a chance to win. The Danbury offense was just too strong as they would score an early third-period goal and take the game 5-4. HC Venom will be looking to get things back on track this weekend as they invite Watertown to Poughkeepsie and then head out to Binghamton. The Venom come into this matchup 7-19-2, sixth in the Empire Division with 23 points.

Black Bears - Tyson Kirkby (F) - Kirkby leads this team into battle every game and he wears the C on his chest with pride. The fourth year Black Bear has dominated the league all season long. He leads the league in both goals and points as he crushes through a career year. The captain has looked like not just the team but also the league's most valuable player. His efforts have earned him a few ECHL stints so far this season with Adirondack and Reading. Kirkby seems to be getting better and better every season he spends with the club. Kirkby wears the city on his back and makes the Binghamton faithful proud night in and night out.

Black Bears - Kyle Stephan (F) - Stephan was one of the three Black Bears with hat tricks on Friday night and looks to continue his dominant rookie season. Since joining the Black Bears at the end of last season Stephan has been an essential part of the team's identity. His fast skating abilities and high hockey IQ, create a player who knows how to put himself in spots to score. Stephan also has one of the most deceptive wrist shots in the league. Kyle Stephan is one of the main pieces you can point to for the Black Bear's dominance this year and he will look to continue his hot streak this weekend.

Venom - Bret Parker (F) - Parker leads this Venom squad and has had to fight through some serious adversity all season. Parker is known for his speed and will need to have more of a role with the recent departures to this Venom squad. The team has leaned on his leadership all season long and Parker has shown why he was chosen to wear the C. With the Venom in need of points, they will look to their captain to not just get them on the board but also lead the offensive charge.

The Black Bears' offense was sensational this weekend as they combined to score sixteen goals against a very good River Dragons team. Three hat tricks from Gavin Yates, Kyle Stephan, and Don Olivieri on Friday night lead the way on night one. While a two-goal performance from Josh Fletcher helped to seal the deal on a game two victory. It seems as though when it rains it pours for the team's offense and Binghamton is always ready to release the floodgates. The team at the start of the season was heavily reliant on its forward group to score but now the defensemen have come alive. Dakota Bohn has been sensational the last few weeks and it earned him a "Rookie of the Month" honor for his efforts. Dan Stone has come alive and set career highs in both goals and points with twenty games still to play. The team is firing on all cylinders and every player on the ice is a risk to score as the Black Bears look nearly unstoppable.

February 8, 7:00 pm at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

You can watch the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

