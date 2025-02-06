FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

February 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Slay Dragons in Late-Night Fight

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Rock Lobsters defeated the Columbus River Dragons 6-3 Wednesday night in Akins Ford Arena.

Athens wasted no time getting on the board, despite the delayed puck drop from the River Dragons' travel issues. Daniil Glukharyov converted an Orca Wiesblatt feed into an early lead just 59 seconds in.

Just 20 seconds later, Kyle Moore scratched even with a shot through the five-hole of Josh Rosenzweig.

Three unanswered goals from the Rock Lobsters put the hometown team up 4-1 in the early minutes of the second period; Brandon Reller, Garrett Milan and Brandon Picard all logged goals in this spell.

Down for the rest of the game, Columbus were able to avoid the dagger with goals from Scott Docherty and Ryan Hunter; however, in between those two notches were two power play goals from Kayson Gallant.

Gallant has now scored 20 goals in his 2024-25 campaign and a team-leading eight power-play goals.

The Rock Lobsters (23-4-2, 62 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena next Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. for a rematch against the Columbus River Dragons.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.