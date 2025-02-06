Military Night Information- February 8, 2025

All doors open at 3:45 PM for a special hockey game from Fort Moore Hockey GA starting at 4:45 PM! Your River Dragons ticket will get you in for BOTH games on Saturday.

The River Dragons puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM! Get in your seat early to see our pregame military presentation from our troops!

Military Night merchandise is on sale now at rdragonsmerch.com and will be in our merch stands during our games this weekend, while supplies last!

All Military specialty jerseys and name plates will be up for auction on our DASH until Sunday, February 9! Bid here: w.winwithdash.com/Columbus

Join us for one of the best nights of the season! Secure your tickets before they sell out: bit.ly/CRD-Military-Night

Any other questions? Don't hesitate to message us on social media at c_riverdragons on Instagram or Columbus River Dragons on Facebook!

