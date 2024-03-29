River Dragons Drop 4-2 Decision to Rockers

March 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







FRASER, MI - Justin MacDonald's FPHL-record scoring streak came to a halt at 38 games and the Columbus River Dragons were stopped by the Motor City Rockers 4-2 on Friday night at Big Boy Arena.

With Motor City leading 2-0 early in the second period Columbus broke through with a power play goal at 4:11 of the second period from Alexander Jmaeff. But the Rockers came back to score just 39 seconds later and go back up by two goals.

Just 1:11 into the third period Columbus would cut the lead to one again on Cody Wickline's tip of a Parker Layton point shot to make it 3-2. Once again Motor City responded quickly, this time just 23 seconds later to move back in front 4-2.

Notes:

MacDonald's league-record streak stops at 38 straight games with a point dating back to 1 December. He scored 35 goals and added 53 assists for 88 points in that stretch.

Layton's assist was his first professional point in his second pro game.

With the Binghamton loss to Port Huron, Columbus is now four points away from locking the Black Bears out of the FPHL regular season title.

The River Dragons wrap the weekend in Port Huron against the Prowlers on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. The next River Dragons home games are April 5 and 6 on Legends Weekend. See the Legends of Columbus Hockey play at 4:30 pm on Saturday, and your ticket for that night's River Dragons game gets you into both events. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

