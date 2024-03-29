Prowlers Best Black Bears

Port Huron, MI- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road to the Port Huron Prowlers, 4-1 on Friday night, in the only matchup of the season. Dakota Bohn recorded the only goal of the night for the Black Bears, shorthanded 3on5.

In the only contest this year, Port Huron was able to find the back of the net for the first three goals of the game. In the first period, the prowlers were able to score shorthanded, on a broken play. Binghamton was able to put 17 shots on goal, but came up empty-handed, trailing 1-0 going into the locker room.

Things took a hard turn for the Black Bears to begin the second. The Prowlers knocked in a juicy rebound off a shot that missed the net, bouncing hard of the dashers. The power play was not able to capitalize, and Binghamton could not seem to sneak one past the netminder. After two periods of play, Binghamton trailed 0-2, but generated chances, out shooting Port Huron 31-16 after 40 minutes.

Binghamton came out of the room with a little bit of spark in the third, prompted by a Josh Fletcher tilt, but would give up one more goal before the bright spot occurred. The Black Bears down three goals, and two men due to penalties, found themselves on the wrong end of a 5on3. However, Dakota Bohn scored the highlight reel goal, skating with the puck coast to coast put the Black Bears on the board. Bohn's 13th of the season is the first in franchise history to be recorded with two-men shorthanded.

Alas, It was not enough for the Black Bears on Friday night, as the fall 4-1 to the Port Huron Prowlers.

