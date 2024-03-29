Port Huron Adds Pair of NCAA Defensemen

March 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have added a pair of NCAA defensemen in Dominic Loubert and Chace McCardle. Both will likely make their pro debuts tonight against Binghamton.

Loubert played four seasons of NCAA DIII hockey at Adrian College. He suited up in 15 games and helped the Bulldogs win the 2022 NCAA DIII National Championship. Before college, he played two WSHL seasons with the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers and a USPHL Premier campaign with the Hampton Roads Whalers.

McCardle comes to Port Huron from Trine University. The Southgate, MI native appeared in 94 games over four years and put up 37 points from the blue line while amassing 145 penalty minutes. He spent his last junior season before college in the NAHL with the Odessa Jackalopes and Amarillo Bulls.

The Prowlers take on the Black Bears tonight, March 29, at 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.