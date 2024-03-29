FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

PROWLERS BLANKED BY COLUMBUS

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers faced the FPHL-leading Columbus River Dragons for the first time this season on March 28 at McMorran Place and were shut out 4-0. William Lavalliere made 30 stops for his first career FPHL shutout.

"We had opportunities to score, we just didn't capitalize on those opportunities," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "Against good teams, when you make simple mistakes, the puck ends up in the back of your net. I think that happened a couple too many times tonight. Obviously, without any goals, it's tough to win a hockey game."

Columbus' power play broke the ice late in the first as Kyle Moore took a feed from Austin Daae and made a move around Ian Wallace before tucking the puck home.

In the second, the Dragons got a three-on-two and Cody Wickline fed Alex Storjohann behind the defense and he made a power move to the cage and put home his 22nd of the season. Lavalliere stoned multiple in-tight opportunities from the Prowlers as they tried to get on the board.

In the third, another Columbus three-on-two saw Kyle Moore drop the puck to Justin MacDonald who fired a shot five-hole on Wallace to extend the lead to 3-0 and his point streak to 38. The scoring finished with Carter Shinkaruk sending a shot-pass that was deflected by Nolan Slachetka for the Dragons' second power-play goal of the night.

Wallace finished with 34 saves in the loss for Port Huron. The Prowlers' power play was 0-6 in the contest.

"We were able to do some things on the power play and get some good looks from it," Graham said. "When we had those looks, we missed the net too many times or passed up a good shooting opportunity. The good news is that the opportunities are there, you have to worry when the opportunities stop coming."

Moore added an assist to his goal while Wickline dished out a pair of helpers.

Before these teams match up again on Saturday, the Prowlers host the Binghamton Black Bears while the Dragons visit the Motor City Rockers on Friday. Tickets to the remaining games at McMorran Place this weekend are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

Lavalliere Earns First Pro Shutout

River Dragons Win 4-0

by Tom Callahan

Port Huron, MI - William Lavalliere earned his first professional shutout with 30 saves and Justin MacDonald extended his league-record scoring streak to 38 games as the Columbus River Dragons blanked the Port Huron Prowlers 4-0 on Thursday night.

Lavalliere was outstanding all night, including a critical stretch of 1:05 where Columbus was down five-on-three in the second period. The Montreal, PQ native made several point-blank stops on Prowlers shooters to frustrate the opposition and help the River Dragons to the win.

Columbus also went two-for-three on the power play, netting goals from Kyle Moore and Nolan Slachetka. MacDonald and Alex Storjohann added even-strength goals in the win.

Notes:

Columbus can now wrap up the Continental Division title with a win in regulation tomorrow night at the Motor City Rockers.

MacDonald's scoring streak is at 38 games and totals 35 goals and 53 assists for 88 points.

Lavalliere's shutout was the first of his pro career.

The game is the first of only two between the division rivals this season; the second game and final game comes on Saturday night back in Port Huron.

Defenseman Parker Layton made his professional debut in the contest and recorded three shots on goal and an even rating.

The River Dragons now head to Motor City for a game against the Rockers tomorrow night at 7:35 pm. The next home games are April 5 and 6 for Legends Weekend. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Offense Explodes

by Wes Barnett

Biloxi, MS - On home ice, in front of 2,163, the Mississippi Sea Wolves took on the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS.

The first period of this late season Continental Division matchup was initially quiet, with both teams fighting to create scoring opportunities. After building pressure during the first powerplay of the game, the Seawolves were unable to cash in on the momentum. New roster addition Connor Mullins found the back of the net for Mississippi to jump start the offense. A C.J. Kline cross check would leave the Seawolves shorthanded. Jackson Bond however still finds the net to increase the lead to 2-0

To start the 2nd period, Tyler Larwood would tighten things up with a powerplay goal to make it 2-1. After the action stalled for a moment, Connor Lind nets the first of four unanswered goals for the Sea Wolves (Philip Wong, Dalton Anderson, and Matt Stoia). Defensively, both teams buckled down for the rest of the period. In the waning moments of the second period the fireworks started. Fights would break out from all areas of the ice resulting in ejections for Tyler Larwood of the Zydeco and Matt Stoia for the Sea Wolves.

Early into 3rd period, the Seawolves found themselves shorthanded again, but once again the Sea Wolves find the back of the net with a Danny Liscio shorthanded goal. The Zydeco would not go quietly as Bradley Richardson nets a one timer. The Sea Wolves would answer for the final time with a C.J. Kline goal to seal a regulation win 8-2 over the Zydeco.

Finding the scoreboard tonight for the Zydeco Was Tyler Larwood and Bradely Richardson, with Ketola, Haskins, and Hippolyte-Smith assisting. For the Sea Wolves Mullins, Bond, Lind, Wong, Anderson, Stoia, Liscio, and Kline all found the net once with Bond, Wong, Anderson, Stoia, and Liscio assisting once. Koch with 2 assists and Nilsson with 3.

In goal for the Sea Wolves, Joe Sheppard gave up 2 goals, saved 29 of 31 shots on goal. John Moriarty started the game surrendering 6 goals until being replaced by Bailey Stephens who let up 2. The pair of Zydeco goaltenders saved 23 shots out of 31 attempts.

Tomorrow night the Mississippi Seawolves travel to Baton Rouge for the second of 4 consecutive matchups between the two teams.

