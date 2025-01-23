River Dragons Deal Lavalliere to Mocs

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has traded goaltender William Lavallière to the Monroe Moccasins for future considerations.

The move was necessary for the River Dragons to keep the roster within league limits regarding the number of signed players allowed.

With the River Dragons, Lavallière played parts of two seasons. This year he posted a 2-2-0 mark with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage. In the FPHL between Columbus and Baton Rouge lifetime he is 8-8-0 with a 2.97 GAA and .911 save percentage.

Columbus is back in action this Friday at 7:35 pm and Saturday at 7:05 pm against the Athens Rock Lobsters at the Columbus Civic Center Arena. Friday night is Boots and Buckets night featuring a chance to win one of 20 custom hats from Tattered Brim, a pre-game concert by local recording artist Michael David, appearances from Kissin' 99.3 personalities and more!

Saturday night is Hometown Heroes Night, with a $2 ticket discount for all healthcare workers, first responders, and educators with ID at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office.

For more information on specialty nights, groups and more call (706) 507-4625.

