Before the Black Bears vs Mississippi 1/24, 1/25, & 1/26

January 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears are back in Mississippi for only the second time in franchise history. The two teams rarely meet but when they do the Black Bears have tended to be on the positive side of history. The last time these two met it was a blowout of epic performance both nights. Don Olivieri had just enough fingers to tell Mississippi how many goals the Black Bears scored. The Black Bears combined for twenty-one goals over the two nights and had Mississippi in disarray heading home to Biloxi. The Black Bears will look to beat up once again on the Continental Division foe, they barely see.

The Black Bears enter this weekend after having a perfect three-game stretch against Watertown and the Venom. The team really seems to have hit their stride as everyone is contributing to the scoring sheet. No one has been hotter than C.J. Stubbs who had recorded goals in six straight games until the team made the trip to Poughkeepsie. The Black Bears took game one from Watertown by a 6-2 margin and then doubled down taking the next night's contest from the Wolves by a final of 4-2. The team then helped open the Venom's new home by handing them a 6-2 loss and completing their perfect weekend. The Black Bears did all this while their captain, Tyson Kirkby, had a stellar weekend in Reading with the Royals of the ECHL. The Black Bears enter this matchup 26-4-1, good for first in the Empire Division with 74 points.

Last week saw Mississippi take the long trip up to Port Huron to do battle with the Prowlers. It was quite a rough weekend for the team as they dropped both games scoring a combined three goals. The team first started off by dropping game one by a final score of 5-1. The lone goal came from Lucas Piekarczyk to lead off the game and then the Sea Wolves would surrender five straight. The next night was not much better as the team lost 5-2. The Sea Wolves once again scored first but then gave up four straight before recording the final goal. Mississippi is going to need all of its strength if it wants any hope of taking down the big juggernaut of the Empire Division. The Sea Wolves come into this matchup 5-23-1, last in the Continental Division with 18 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Nolan Egbert (G) - Egbert has been the second part of the Black Bears ' two-headed goaltending monster. Egbert is fundamentally very sound in the net and never seems to make any mistakes when controlling his crease. He knows exactly what is the right play and when to make it. His knowledge of not just his position but also the sport is off the charts and it reflects in how he plays. Egbert is a historian of the game and you can see flashes of every different era in his play. While the Black Bears scoring is a huge part of their success the goaltending is quietly just as important and with Egbert a part of the tandem the team is in very capable hands.

Black Bears - Nicholas Porier (D) - Porier has been on the Binghamton blue line providing a rock-steady presence all season long. His ability to neutralize opponents is what makes him one of the most underrated players in the league. While he has yet to score that is not what he is on this team to do. Porier keeps pucks away from his goaltender and is able to stop opponents' offenses right in their tracks. The Binghamton squad owes a lot to rookies such as Porier and fellow defenseman Cam Cervone who have stepped up for big roles this season.

Sea Wolves - Dalton Anderson (F) - Anderson is the loan player on this roster with double-digit goals. The team has relied on him heavily and will once again be looking to him in order to drive their offense. Anderson has more than double the number of goals of his next closest teammate. With Mississippi putting all their eggs in one basket it's not hard to see why they can't find a way to score goals. When defenses can target Anderson and take him out of the play Mississipi's offense disappears.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears' play on the road is what we will highlight this weekend as the team has been sensational away from Binghamton. The team has only dropped two games away from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The team has been sensational anytime they have to get on the bus and leave the 607. They have recorded two shutouts on the road, both in the Danbury Ice Arena, a building notorious for how tough it is to play in. Overall this team just seems locked in anytime they take the ice and don't care where they are.

Schedule

January 24, 8:05 pm at Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Biloxi, MS.)

January 25, 7:05 pm at Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Biloxi, MS.)

January 26, 5:05 pm at Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Biloxi, MS.)

You can watch all three of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

Hockey season is back! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all remaining home games this year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.