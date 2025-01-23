Hat Tricks Acquire Defenseman Justin Movalli from Port Huron Via Athens

January 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired defenseman Justin Movalli from the Port Huron Prowlers for cash considerations. The deal completes an earlier trade between the Prowlers and Athens Rock Lobsters for forward Jamie Bucell.

Movalli, 27, is in his third professional season, all in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The 6-foot-2 d-man has played for three teams and was traded to Port Huron on Jan. 17, but never suited up in a game.

With Athens this season, the Gloucester, MA native skated in 10 games posting a +3 rating and two penalty minutes.

Movalli started his career with the Delaware Thunder in 2022-23 playing 38 games a totaling four assists and 52 PIM. Last year, he dressed in 17 games for the Carolina Thunderbirds (1a, +1, 17 PIM).

Movalli spent three years at Lebanon Valley College (NCAA lll) seeing action in 19 games (14 PIM).

