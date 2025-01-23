Stick It to Cancer Night February 1st

January 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Get ready for a night of hockey with heart! The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to host Stick It To Cancer Night on Saturday, February 1st. This special event is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer research while bringing the community together for an unforgettable evening.

Stick It To Cancer Game Tickets

What Makes This Night Special

Special Jerseys for a Cause: The Rock Lobsters will take to the ice wearing unique, one-of-a-kind lavendar jerseys created just for this event. These jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to cancer research. It's a chance to own a piece of Rock Lobsters history while supporting a vital cause.

Awareness and Fundraising Activities: Fans will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities throughout the evening, all aimed at supporting the fight against cancer. From donation stations to engaging games and raffles, there are plenty of ways to get involved and make a difference.

A Night of Unity: Stick It To Cancer Night is about more than just hockey; it's about coming together as a community to honor those affected by cancer and contribute to the ongoing fight to find a cure.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 1st

Location: Akins Ford Arena

Time: Puck drops at 7:00 PM; doors open at 6:00 PM

Tickets: Available online or at the arena box office. Don't wait-this is a night you won't want to miss!

How You Can Help

Bid on Game-Worn Jerseys: Place your bids on the exclusive game-worn jerseys during the post-game auction. Not only will you walk away with an incredible keepsake, but you'll also be contributing to life-saving research.

Make a Donation: Donation stations will be set up around the arena for fans who want to give directly to the cause.

Spread the Word: Invite your friends, family, and colleagues to join in this meaningful event. The more, the merrier-and the greater the impact we can make together.

Be Part of the Fight

Stick It To Cancer Night with the Athens Rock Lobsters is more than a game; it's a chance to make a real difference. Let's fill the stands, raise our voices, and show our support for those who have battled, are battling, or have lost their lives to cancer. Together, we can skate toward a future without this devastating disease.

Don't miss this special night. See you at the Athens Arena on February 1st!

