River Dragons Deal King to Rockers

January 10, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the club has traded defenseman Lane King to the Motor City Rockers for future considerations.

King, 30, appeared in a total of 65 games over two seasons in Columbus playing both defense and forward. The Waunakee, WI native recorded 10 goals and 51 assists for 61 points in that span.

The River Dragons are back in action this weekend on Friday at 7:35 pm and Saturday at 7:05 pm against the Elmira River Sharks. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.