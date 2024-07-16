6-5 Docherty Adds Size to River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announce the team signed forward Scott Docherty for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-5, 209-pound right wing capped off his junior career with an OJHL championship with the Georgetown Raiders before attending SUNY-Cortland for four years. The last two seasons the 28-year-old Oakville, Ontario native has played with the Hazelton Wolverines of the CIHL, compiling 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points and 50 minutes in penalties in only 18 games. Docherty's production continued in the playoffs, as he posted 8-8-16 in 10 post-season appearances.

Docherty will join his River Dragons teammates for training camp in early October, with the River Dragons 24-25 season opener coming on the road Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins. Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

