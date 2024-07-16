Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield Tonight from 6-8PM

July 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Join the Danbury Hat Tricks TONIGHT, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Golf Ranch Brookfield for a night out at the range featuring miniature golf, driving contests, prizes, and much more!

This fan event will kick off the partnership between the Hat Tricks and Golf Ranch. Compete with Hat Tricks players and staff for a chance to win exclusive prizes and benefits!

Concessions will be available, including a $1 hot dog special.

RSVP is required and registers you for a chance to win a free Ranch Pass. Email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com) to sign up. The walk-in fee is $10 if you're not signed up.

