Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield Tonight from 6-8PM
July 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Join the Danbury Hat Tricks TONIGHT, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Golf Ranch Brookfield for a night out at the range featuring miniature golf, driving contests, prizes, and much more!
This fan event will kick off the partnership between the Hat Tricks and Golf Ranch. Compete with Hat Tricks players and staff for a chance to win exclusive prizes and benefits!
Concessions will be available, including a $1 hot dog special.
RSVP is required and registers you for a chance to win a free Ranch Pass. Email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com) to sign up. The walk-in fee is $10 if you're not signed up.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2024
- Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield Tonight from 6-8PM - Danbury Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Hat Tricks Stories
- Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield Tonight from 6-8PM
- Hat Tricks Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield Is One Week Away
- 2024-25 Schedule Released
- Newsletter: Hat Tricks Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield (7/16), Register to Win FREE Yearly Ranch Pass
- Hat Tricks Lose Five Players in 2024-25 Expansion Draft