Johnson Back to Lead Defense on and off the Ice

Defenseman Alex Johnson will be back to lead the Prowlers' blue line in 2024-25 the team announced. He also retains his assistant general manager and assistant coach duties.

"[I'm] excited to have [Johnson] back for another season; not just because of his on ice play, but for his help running the organization," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He proves year after year that he is one of, if not the, best defensemen in the league. I am really looking forward to watching him grow off the ice as a person, leader and a coach. I think that will be one of the most important factors for our team's success. I'm excited to get started with him again!"

Last season, the Watertown, South Dakota native anchored the defense with 41 points, his third-straight 40-point campaign. Johnson was the only Prowler, and one of nine FPHL players, to appear in all 56 regular season games as he earned Continental Division First Team honors. He also led all Continental Division defensemen in points while consistently playing top-pair minutes.

The 2024-25 season will be Johnson's seventh as a Prowler (he did not play in the FPHL in 2019-20). He sits top five in Port Huron's history in games played, goals, assists and points and leads all defensemen in those categories. He sits two points away from 200 as a Prowler and three goals away from 100 in his overall FPHL career. Johnson notched his 250th FPHL point with a goal in last year's regular season finale at Motor City.

"I'm looking forward to another season with the Prowlers in what will be my 10th [as a pro] as well," Johnson said. "This has been my full-time home now for the last 4 years and my goal is to bring a championship back to this city. Our diehard fans deserve to see us lifting the cup at the end of the season. We have a great core group of guys and the right game plan in place to get us there. I fully expect this team to compete for the top spot in our new division and then, for the Commissioners Cup."

In the front office, Johnson is going into his fourth season as the assistant general manager and assistant coach after being hired by Matt Graham when he took over in 2021.

Johnson and the Prowlers hit the McMorran Place ice for the 10th anniversary season home opener on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

