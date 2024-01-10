Zydeco Release Official Player Promo Jerseys

January 10, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco are excited to reveal their official player promo jerseys, with replica sizes now available ranging from small to XXL. The team will wear these jerseys at all upcoming promotional events, allowing fans to purchase these limited-edition jerseys worn by the players.

Replica jerseys start at $100, while player-worn are $150. Visit our team's website to purchase your very own replica or player-worn promo jersey.

Baton Rouge will welcome the Carolina Thunderbirds back to the Raising Canes River Center on February 29th. Take advantage of our Spring Into Hockey ticket package to get tickets for this game and upcoming matches.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024

Zydeco Release Official Player Promo Jerseys - Baton Rouge Zydeco

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.