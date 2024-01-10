Series Preview: Prowlers Return Home to Face Wolves

The two oldest franchises in the FPHL got head-to-head as the Port Huron Prowlers welcome in the Watertown Wolves for a three-in-three. Former Prowlers captain Dustin Henning will make his return to McMorran Place after landing in Watertown last offseason.

The Prowlers visited the Carolina Thunderbirds last weekend to wrap up a seven-games-in-nine-days stretch. Austin Fetterly gave them a 1-0 first-period lead that held until midway through the third when Josh Koepplinger tied it and then won it in overtime. Both goaltenders finished with 40-plus saves. The next night, Carolina got out to an early 3-0 lead and stayed a step ahead the rest of the way to win 9-5. Port Huron sits fourth in the Continental Division at 10-11-4 with 32 points.

The Wolves picked up a point in two home games with two different opponents last weekend. In the first game, they held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 over Motor City but TJ Delaney knotted the score at three late in the third and Jameson Milam scored the OT winner. The next night, they fell behind against Danbury 4-1 early in the second. A comeback fell short and the Wolves lost 5-3. They are fourth in the Empire Division at 8-12-2 with 25 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Liam Freeborn (F) - Freeborn became the first Prowler with 5 points in a game this season on Saturday in Carolina. Last time these teams matched up near the end of last season, Freeborn scored a hat trick.

Wolves - Tate Leeson (F) - Leeson is returning from a four-game suspension, his third suspension of the season for seven total games. When he's on the ice, he's averaging over a goal per game (15 goals in 13 games).

STAT CENTRAL

Dustin Henning (WAT) is 7th in games played in Prowlers history with 146 over his two stints in Port Huron...Alex Johnson (PHP) moved past Ahmed Mahfouz for 4th place in points in franchise history with 179 but dropped behind Austin Fetterly into 6th place in goals with 61...The Wolves average over 34 penalty minutes per game, most in the FPHL

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 12, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Jan. 13, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Jan. 14, 3:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets to all three games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166.

