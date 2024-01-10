Vistar Eye Becomes Bobcats Official Vision Partner

January 10, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats and Vistar Eye Center are proud to announce a partnership making Vistar the official Vision Partner of the Bobcats.

Vistar offers a team of highly trained Ophthalmologists and Optometrists at multiple convenient locations throughout Southwestern Virginia to make sure all have access to the best vision care possible. Their expertise paired with a genuine interest in the health of their patients is at the core of the company's values.

At Vistar Eye Center, every patient receives the benefit of their renowned medical expertise and cutting-edge technology. Vistar offers the full scope of ophthalmologic care to assure optimum eye health for each of their patients.

Vistar's range of care options includes routine, pediatric, cataract, cornea, glaucoma, LASIK, ocular plastics and retina.

"We are beyond excited to make Vistar Eye Center an official Vision Partner of the Blue Ridge Bobcats", said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "As the leading eyecare provider in Southwest Virginia, Vistar is a great addition to our list of partners."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.