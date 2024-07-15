Bobcats Bring in Skilled Russian Forward for 2024-25

July 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce today that the club has signed Forward Dimitri "Dima" Selyutin for the 2024-2025 season.

Selyutin, a 26 year old skilled Russian forward, comes to the 'Cats after playing the last two seasons professionally in Latvia for Gornyak Rudny.

The 6'2" 205lb forward has spent time in North America as well, playing juniors with the Tillsonburg Hurricanes of the GMHL, where he put up astounding offensive numbers.

In the regular season, Selyutin suited up in 27 games, and racked up a whopping 118 points (70 goals, 48 assists) and accrued 55 penalty minutes. He continued to light up the scoresheet into the playoffs for Tillsonburg that season, potting 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 9 postseason contests.

"I've scouted Dima since my time back in Carolina," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "He reached out to me and said he's ready to come back to North America to play and I couldn't be more excited."

The last two seasons with Gornyak Rudny in Latvia, Selyutin has put up a combined 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 61 games (including playoffs). Selyutin finished his first of those two seasons with a +3 plus-minus rating.

"Dima is a right-handed offensive talented player and that's what we've been searching for," said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "I felt like we weren't offensively productive enough last season and Dima can be one of the guys to help us change that this season."

"Dima also brings a lot of experience playing prohockey in different leagues in Europe for the last 5 years," Zemlicka continued. "There's been multiple teams in this league who have tried to sign him in previous years after his success in juniors so we're very happy we've been able to get him committed to come play for us this year."

You can follow all the Bobcats moves via the "Aschenbach Automotive Group Transaction Tracker" any time by visitingblueridgebobcats.com/24-25-player-tracker.

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

Players, don't forget about the Bobcats upcoming free agent camp August 2-4th just outside of Cleveland, Ohio. The Bobcats coaching staff will be working closely with John Gurskis, head coach of the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. Spots are filling up fast, so visit blueridgebobcats.com/camp to lock in your spot before they are gone!

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2024

