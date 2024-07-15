Motor City Rockers Partner with Knuckleheads Comedy

Fraser, MI: The Rockers are excited to announce their partnership with Knuckleheads Comedy for the 2024-25 campaign.

Knuckleheads Comedy, founded in 2018 by Adam Walsh, one of the Rockers biggest fans, has grown into a successful business. As an official partner of the Rockers, we believe Knuckleheads Comedy will continue its path of success.

With this partnership, Rockers fans can look forward to two new game-night experiences: the "Joke of the Game" presented by Knuckleheads Comedy and the "Fan-Voted Player of the Game," where the winning player will receive a belt, also presented by Knuckleheads Comedy.

Aligned with Knuckleheads' motto, "leave the world a little better than we found it, through love and laughter," this partnership aims to benefit both organizations and positively impact the Rockers' players, staff, and most importantly, the fans.

We look forward to the upcoming season with Knuckleheads Comedy.

