Set in Stone

July 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of defenseman, Daniel Stone, for the 2024-25 season. Stone becomes the 4th member of the 2024 Commissioner's Cup championship team to re-sign with the Black Bears.

Stone was the only member of the championship team to appear in all 56 regular season games and all 7 playoff contests. In his first season with the Black Bears, the 28-year-old was named an Empire Division Rookie All-Star. The Alberta native scored four goals and recorded 22 assists, averaging 0.5 points-per-game.

A former Adrian College Bulldog, Stone continued to shine on the defensive side of the ice. At +28, Stone had the highest rating of all defensemen, and 3rd overall on the team. A disciplined-player, Stone only was issued 15 PIM last season, the lowest on the team of players who appeared in 20 or more games.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

