Bobcats Welcome Official Chiropractic Partner

July 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that Porter Chiropractic Clinic is now the Official Chiropractic Clinic of the team.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Porter Chiropractic to the Bobcats family," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Dr. Porter has a quarter-century of experience in the field and his practice is right in the heart of our downtown. We know he'll be a tremendous partner for us as we continue to grow our footprints in the community."

Dr. Porter graduated from the renowned Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1999, and has been serving Wytheville and the surrounding areas from his practice at 280 West Main Street ever since.

Dr. Porter has received rave reviews from countless patients for his understanding and individualized approach to managing and eliminating back pain. Patients often comment they can't wait for their next visit, as Dr. Porter is extremely personable.

To learn more about Porter Chiropractic, visit the practice on Main Street weekdays 8:30AM-6PM or Saturdays from 10AM-12PM, or call 276-228-5793.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

