Nick Stuckless Signs with the Black Bears

July 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the addition of forward, Nick Stuckless, for the 2024-25 season. Stuckless is the 2nd new-signee joining Cam Cervone as newcomers for the title defense season.

Nick Stuckless is a NCAA DIII product who has spent time at Skidmore College and Buffalo State University. In his three seasons of colligate hockey, Stuckless recorded 13 goals and 21 assists. In his most two most recent seasons with the Bengals, the 26-year-old has predominantly played center.

Before his college days, Stuckless was a student at the famous Hill Academy in Canada, where he played his U16 prep hockey. In 2015 he became a player in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, playing two and a half seasons before joining the NAHL's Amarillo Bulls and later the Jamestown Rebels.

Stuckless stands at 6'1" 185 lbs. and is another Black Bear hailing from the DIII SUNYAC.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2024

Nick Stuckless Signs with the Black Bears - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.