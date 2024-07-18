Get Ready to Rock with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan

Fraser, MI: The Rockers are pleased to announce their partnership with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) for the 2024-25 regular season. GSSEM Girl Scouts help girls discover their passions, connect with their communities, and make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan are spread across nine local counties and emphasize community-based experiences.

Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan will be the presenting sponsor of the second annual Girl Scout Night at Big Boy Arena for the second consecutive year. As part of this partnership, the Rockers will support the Girl Scouts' mission by providing exciting adventure opportunities, hands-on experiences, and more.

Building on the success of last season's Girl Scout Night, the Rockers and GSSEM have enhanced their partnership by adding a "Polar Party." This event will allow Girl Scouts to spend the night at Big Boy Arena, sleeping on the ice surface where the Rockers play. Additional enhancements will be included throughout the night.

Girl Scout Night, presented by Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan, will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The Rockers are looking forward to another successful event with the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan.

