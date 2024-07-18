Sea Wolves Bring Back Three

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have re-signed Forward Philip Wong, Forward Dmitry Kuznetsov and Defenseman Matt Stoia.

Wong, a 30-year-old forward from Kungsbacka, SWE returns to the Gulf for his third season. In 94 games with the Sea Wolves Philip has tallied 85 points (31 goals and 54 assists) and added an assist in Mississippi's first playoff series since joining the FPHL. Prior to joining the Sea Wolves Wong began his career in Sweden for six years in division 2 playing 108 games with 67 points and spending one season in France3 with Roanne where he was a point a game before coming over to the United States.

Player/Assistant Sam Turner told media "Philip is a guy who goes out there and leaves it on the ice every night. He's a point per gamer player who will algo go out and block 7-8 shots on the penalty kill. He stands up for his teammates and plays a 200-foot game and leads by example. Wong is a huge piece to this team and I'm excited he's coming back for another year."

Kuznetsov, a 28-year-old from Tyumen, RUS returns to Mississippi after being traded to the Gulf Coast last season from the Hat Tricks. In 44 games Dmitry had 6 goals and 16 assists to help push the Sea Wolves towards the postseason for their first time. As a member of Danbury Kuznetsov played 113 games for the Hat Tricks scoring at almost a point a game with 112 points (58 goals and 64 assists) and earning a Commissioner's Cup in 2023. After completing his junior career in the USA Dmitry began his pro career in Europe before joining the Hat Tricks.

"Kuznetsov is another guy that has experience in this league and has shown he can be a top point scorer. He had to battle through a difficult injury this past season, but he had the necessary repairs done and has been recovering well. We are excited to see the player we know Kuz can be." Sam Turner said when asked about the signing.

Stoia, a 25-year-old right-handed defenseman from Northville, MI joined the Sea Wolves last season after a trade with Port Huron early in the season. In 32 games with Mississippi Matt put up 31 points (13 goals and 18 assists) and had an assist in the Sea Wolves playoff series. Stoia had spent parts of three seasons in his home state with the Prowlers before being traded last season posting 33 points in 44 games. Despite being younger Stoia has played in three playoff series since turning pro.

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner was quick with his response to Stoia's re-sign "Matt's an experienced player who's got one of the best shots in the league in my opinion. He's a guy we're going to expect to be using that shot a lot more this season and be a key contributing part of our offense."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

