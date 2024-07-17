Rookie D Pair Returns to 'Cats for 24-25

July 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce the return of a top performing rookie defensive pairing that was key to the club's success down the stretch of its inaugural season. Local product Alex Norwinski and Western Canadian product Jackson Bohan will both be returning to the Blue Ridge Mountains for the 2024-2025 season.

Bohan, a 5'10" 175lb native of Cranbrook, BC, CAN, quickly proved himself as a complete 200-foot player after joining the Bobcats in late February from Sweden Division 3's Osby IK.

The 23-year-old made an immediate impact, potting 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists) in just 17 games with Blue Ridge.

"Last season Jackson came to us late in the season but definitely made a big impact on our defense," said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "He's an efficient skater and great with his stick and that allows him to keep tight gaps and take time and space away from the opposition."

"Jackson also has a great sense of decision making," Zemlicka continued. "He's very good at making outlet passes to create offense but also plays well positioning wise.

"I'm very excited to come back to Wytheville for this upcoming season," said Bohan. "I believe we have something special with this group and I believe we can make a deep run in the playoffs this year. I can't wait to get back in front of our fans and have a big season!"

Norwinski, a 5'8" 185lb homegrown blueliner from nearby Blue Ridge, VA, played his collegiate hockey just down the road at Liberty University in Lynchburg and was a Second Team ACHA All-American before turning pro last season.

He began last season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL before joining the Bobcats March 1st. In 31 combined games between Roanoke and Blue Ridge, Norwinski recorded a pair of assists. The 27-year-old defenseman quickly proved himself as a fast puck mover and decisive asset for the Bobcats back end.

"I'm excited to return with the Bobcats and looking forward to another fun season in Wytheville," said Norwinski.

"Alex came to us from the Dawgs and right away we noticed his defensive game is very strong," said Zemlicka. "He also has great recognition for when to jump into the play offensively. We know Alex will come in peak shape to our training camp and bring his aggressive game so we're excited to have him back."

In addition to the re-signings of Norwinski and Bohan, the Bobcats have also signed goaltender Liam Murray to a PTO with an invite to training camp. The 6'5" 201lb netminder out of Fort Lauderdale, FL posted a 3.26 Goals Against Average and a .916 Save Percentage with the Danbury Hat Tricks last season.

