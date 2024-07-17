Sea Wolves Sign Young Right-Handed Defender

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Defenseman Andrew Stacey fresh out of junior hockey.

Stacey, a 21-year-old right-handed defenseman from Toldeo, OH. Andrew spent the past three seasons primarily playing in the NAHL with the North Iowa Bulls, Odessa Jackalopes, and Springfield Jr Blues where he skated in 104 games adding 14 assists to his totals.

"I can't wait to get in front of the great fan base on the Gulf Coast. You guys can expect to see a gritty, hard-working defenseman ready to move into the professional game." Stacey told media members.

Andrew is a 6'1, 181 lbs defender so already brings a lot of size to the defensive line of the Sea Wolves, but in addition his youth makes him an asset to an organization as a piece you can build around.

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner made those points and more when speaking to the media. "Andrew adds a little size to our blue line and having played over 100 games in the NAHL which is a good tier 2 junior league in the US. He's been playing some pretty good hockey the last couple years to make the jump straight to pro hockey out of juniors versus the college route like most guys."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

