Travis Roy Signs with River Dragons

July 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has signed goaltender Travis Roy for the 2024 season.

Roy, 19, spent the last two seasons playing in the USPHL Premier League. Last season with the Minnesota Squatch he went 15-3-0 with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 20 appearances. The previous season with the South Shore Kings he went 7-11-3 with a 3.47 GAA but still managed a .900 save percentage.

The Brighton, MI native is the brother of former River Dragons goaltender Tyler Roy, who appeared in seven games with Columbus last season.

Roy will join his River Dragons teammates for training camp in early October, with the River Dragons 24-25 season opener coming on the road Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins. Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

