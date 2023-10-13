River Dragons Deal Aldworth to Elmira

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced that the team has traded forward Thomas Aldworth to the Elmira River Sharks for future considerations.

Aldworth, 28, appeared in 34 games last season with 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points.

"We thank Thomas for his time with the River Dragons," said Ignite Sports COO Jeff Croop. "We are happy to facilitate him playing closer to family in upstate New York."

