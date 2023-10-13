River Dragons Loan Two, Ozolins to Start Season in Latvia

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has loaned defenseman Alex Basey to the Knoxville Ice Bears and defenseman Brendan White to the Pensacola Ice Pilots, both of the SPHL.

The club also announced that defenseman Edgars Ozolins will not report to camp and will instead begin the 2023-24 season with HK Kurbads in his native Latvia.

White, 25, turned pro last spring after four seasons at New England College. He appeared in five games with the River Dragons, posting one goal and one assist.

Basey, 28, was acquired in the Delaware franchise dispersal draft this past summer. The Oshawa, Ontario native appeared in 28 games for the Thunder with a goal and five assists while totaling 201 minutes in penalties.

The River Dragons open training camp this Sunday, and full season tickets are still available at no price increase over last year!

