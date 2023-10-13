Prowlers Drop Exhibition to Motor City

October 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers fell in their exhibition game to the Motor City Rockers 4-2 at McMorran Place on Oct. 13. Motor City scored three times in the third to take the victory.

"I think there were a lot of good things and a lot of bad things," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "I saw some good stuff on the defensive side of the puck, there were a lot of surprises out there in terms of personnel."

Glynn Robitaille opened the scoring, poking in a loose puck at the crease. That lead almost made it to the intermission but Port Huron got a power play with a minute left in the frame and Tristan Simm tied things up with a wrister from the left circle through traffic.

"We didn't go over the power play much before the game so I think you get to see a little more of the individual skill and creativity of the players out there," Graham said. "It was a great shot by Simm and a great screen by [Caleb Williams] in front of the net."

The second period saw no goals but both teams switched goaltenders to get a look at both of their netminders. Makar Sokolov started the game for the Prowlers and stopped 21 shots while Ricky Gonzalez made 15 saves for the Rockers.

Motor City got back in the goal column early in the third when Pavel Svintsov got to the slot and slipped a low shot past David Anderson. Rocco DiCostanzo deflected home a Dante Suffredini shot to double the advantage a couple minutes later.

Aleksis Ostankovics brought Port Huron back within one just before the midway point of the third but that's as close as the Prowlers got.

Svintsov made Port Huron pay off a turnover with under four minutes left to put the game out of reach.

Anderson made 18 saves on 21 shots in 29:04 of action for the Prowlers. Davide Gaeta, Dalton Anderson, Matt Stoia and Sam Gagnon each picked up an assist.

Eli Bowers stopped 23 shots in the second half of the game. Svintsov was the first star of the game with his two goals while Suffredini added two assists and was named the third star.

The Prowlers and Rockers do it for real on Oct. 20 with puck drop at McMorran Place scheduled for 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.