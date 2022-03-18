River Dragons Concede 4 Unanswered Goals; Fall to Watertown on Friday

Columbus, GA - The River Dragons lost to the Watertown Wolves on Friday night after giving up four straight goals. The final score was 4-2.

Columbus would start off the game hot with Austin Daae scoring just 1:15 into the first period with a put-back goal in front of the net on the River Dragons first power play of the night. Daae would then tally his second at the 3-minute mark of the first when Josh Pietrantonio slid the puck on a great center feed across the crease for Daae to tap it home to extend the Columbus lead to 2-0.

Despite the early lead heading into the locker room, the River Dragons offense would he held to those two goals for the final 57 minutes of the game.

Cole McKechney gave Watertown their first goal of the night at the 13:52 mark of the second period when an initial shot was stopped by Bailey MacBurnie but a rebound found its way to McKechney who sniped it past MacBurnie to cut the lead to 2-1. Justin MacDonald then tied things up at the 19:38 mark of the second period with a tip-in after a faceoff win assisted by Josh Labelle and Lane King to tie the game heading into the second break.

With the next goal of the utmost importance, Alexander Jmaeff gave Watertown their first lead of the night with a power play tip-in goal assisted by Lane King at the 4:30 mark of the third period to put the score at 3-2. Justin MacDonald scored an empty net goal from his own blue line at the 18:45 mark of the third period to conclude the scoring for the night.

Breandan Colgan took the win with 23 saves on 25 River Dragons shots. Bailey MacBurnie suffers the loss after he stopped 31 of 34 that he saw in net.

The same two teams go at it again on Saturday night immediately after the Columbus Legends game against Fort Benning Hockey Club. The Legends game starts at 5:30 and one ticket gets you into both games, tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster.

Three Stars of the Game

Justin MacDonald

Austin Daae

Josh Pietrantonio

