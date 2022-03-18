Fphl Hat Tricks Host Black Bears for Youth Baseball/Softball Night

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (30-15-3, 88 pts) host the Binghamton Black Bears (24-19-2, 71 pts) to begin a second-straight home-and-home series on Friday night.

Last weekend, Danbury swept the first half of the series with 7-5 and 5-3 victories. Both games began with a fast start for the Hat Tricks.

Danbury led by at-least two goals after one period in both games last weekend. With four-straight games against the Black Bears, head coach Dave MacIsaac rotated his goaltenders last week.

Pete Di Salvo made 27 saves in Friday's win, while Brian Wilson started the road game and made 35 stops.

"It's great to have two guys back there we can really count on," said MacIsaac. "No matter the night, we feel good about getting stops when we need them."

Puck-drop is at 7 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

