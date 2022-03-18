River Dragons Sign Two Players Friday; Moskal Returns, Storjohann to Debut

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce the signing of two new players to the roster ahead of this weekend's series against the Watertown Wolves.

Parker Moskal returns to the River Dragons after a stint of games in Sweden this season. The team has also come to terms with forward Alex Storjohann from the NCAA DIII ranks.

Moskal will play in North America for the first time in over two years, making his return to the River Dragons since last suiting up for the team in February of 2020. Since then Moskal has been playing overseas appearing in 21 combined games with Hallefors IK and Kiruna IF in Division 2 and the HockeyEttan respectively. As a member of the River Dragons, Moskal appeared in 12 games and racked up 33 points during the 2019-20 season.

Storjohann will make his pro debut with the River Dragons after spending the last five years in college at SUNY-Cortland (utilizing an extra year granted by the NCAA with no 20-21 season being played at the school). Across his four years of playing, Storjohann appeared in 94 games totalling 60 points (29G-31A). In his last year in juniors with Kirkland Lake, he led the NOJHL in assists during the 16-17 season with 53.

In corresponding roster moves, the River Dragons have released Conor Andrle from his PTO and, Nick Wright has announced his retirement.

