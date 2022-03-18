Hat Tricks Host Win Third-Straight over Black Bears

March 18, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (31-15-3, 91 pts) scored the first four goals of the game to beat the Binghamton Black Bears (24-20-2, 71 pts) 8-5 at home on Friday night.

For the third-straight game against the Black Bears, the Hat Tricks started quickly and held on in the third period.

The Hat Tricks had two players that each had four-point nights in Dustin Jesseau and Adam Dauda. Jesseau assisted on the first two goals of the game and added a goal and assist later on. Dauda scored twice and assisted twice, scoring the empty-net goal to ice the game in the third.

Jonny Ruiz scored twice in the win to bring his team-leading goal total to 43. Eight different Hat Tricks recorded a point in the win.

Binghamton came back in the third period, scoring three times to make it a two-goal game late before Dauda's second goal in the empty net.

Pete Di Salvo made 36 saves in the victory to record his seventh win for the Hat Tricks. Danbury and Binghamton travel back to New York to finish the four-game swing on Saturday night.

Puck drop in Binghamton will be at 7 p.m. and can be seen on the Black Bears YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.