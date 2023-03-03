River Dragons Come from Behind for OT Win

March 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Columbus River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio scored on a breakaway one minute into overtime to finish a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Binghamton Black Bears Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus entered the overtime needing to kill 55 seconds remaining on a cross checking call against Josh Labelle. As time was winding down in kill, Pietrantonio blocked a shot and the rebound ricocheted to center ice. He hustled past two Black Bears defenders to pick the puck up just outside the Binghamton blue line, breaking in alone against Riley McVeigh (28 saves) and beating him glove-side high just under the crossbar.

The goal capped a come-from-behind win for the River Dragons, who twice rallied to tie the game during regulation on power play goals from Micheal Greco and Paul Fregeau.

Breandan Colgan was in top form to earn the win, turning aside 28 shots in the victory including several on the final penalty kill to end regulation and start the overtime.

The same two teams go right back at it tomorrow night at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

- GET FIRED UP! -

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.