Mississippi Wins Battle of Wolves 7-4

March 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The (11-26-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves staked their second consecutive win on Friday night, outgunning the (17-21-2) Watertown Wolves 7-4 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

It was another evened-up game for the Sea Wolves with the teams taking a 1-1 score into the first intermission. Watertown's top-scorer Parker Moskal scored up high on Anthony D'Aloisio at 4:31 before Philip Wong got Mississippi on the board ten minutes later.

After a lengthy delay leading into the second period, Yianni Liarakos sniped back-to-back goals at 0:30 and 5:23 for a 3-1 Sea Wolves lead. Watertown buckled down and scored two between Trevor Lord and John Amanatidis, but Matt Caranci's tally represented the go-ahead marker for the Sea Wolves at 4-3.

The third stanza had a difficult start for the Sea Wolves with the puck taking an odd deflection into D'Aloisio's net just 10 seconds in. Samuel Hrabcak was given credit on the tying goal.

Mississippi jumped back in front on a Yaroslav Yevdokimov knuckler from the near circle at 1:55. Sam Turner scored from the same spot and Jake Raleigh added a one-timer before the buzzer sounded to conclude the 7-4 Sea Wolves win.

D'Aloisio earned his second consecutive win in net on 33 saves. Yevdokimov finished the night with four points, while Philip Wong, Jake Raleigh and Yianni Liarakos each posted three.

The Sea Wolves will meet the Wolves for the final time of the season tomorrow, March 4. The matchup begins at 7:05pm CST inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

ABOUT THE MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES The Mississippi Sea Wolves are a member of the Class-A Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The team plays at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Wolves Den) in Biloxi, Mississippi.

For 2022-23 season tickets, drop by the hockey office at 4063 Ginger Drive Suite D., D'Iberville MS, or call 228-999-8333.

To learn more about corporate partnerships, visit our hockey office or call Jerod Campbell directly at 228-600-WOLF.

You don't want to miss the "Comeback of the Pack"!

