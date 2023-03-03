Danbury Hat Tricks Open Home-And-Home vs Elmira Mammoth at 7:30 PM

March 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks open a Home-and-Home series against the Elmira Mammoth on Friday night at 7:30 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena in a possible playoff series preview.

Danbury (30-6-5, 1st in Empire Division) and Elmira (12-24-5, 4th in Empire Division) have met five times already this season with the Hat Tricks taking all five wins, most dramatically back on November 25th, when the Hat Tricks came back from down 4-1 late in the third period to win 5-4 in overtime.

Danbury also posted their second highest goal output of the season against the Mammoth on November 11th, hanging 8 goals on the board behind a two-goal, four point effort from Dustin Jesseau and a three-point effort by Jonny Ruiz.

Brian Wilson paced the Hat Tricks with a brilliant February, earning his second FPHL Goaltender of the Month honor of the 2022-23 season. In 7 games played in February, Wilson notched a 5-1-0-1 record, a .925 save percentage, and a 2.66 goals against average. His consistent play earned him a call-up to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League for their game on February 23rd.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch has the call.

