Kyle Moore Joins River Dragons ahead of Binghamton Series

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has added forward Kyle Moore to the roster.

The Indian Trail, NC native most recently appeared in 17 games with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. The 6-0, 203-pound forward is expected to bring a physical style to the River Dragons. He returns to North America this year after spending last year in Sweden, splitting time between Ange IK and Kiruna IF.

The River Dragons will host the Binghamton Black Bears this weekend on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm. Single game seats are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Columbus Civic Center box office and online at TicketMaster.com.

